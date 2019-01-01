Roy Krishna scores a late equaliser as ATK hold Hyderabad to a 2-2 draw

Kamaljit Singh's blunder in the dying moments of the match gifted ATK a point...

and Hyderabad FC played out a 2-2 draw in a ninth-round (ISL) 2019-20 clash on Saturday at the GMC Balayogi Stadium, Hyderabad.

Roy Krishna gave ATK the lead in the 13th minute but Bobo (39') restored parity in the first half itself. The Brazilian striker then put the hosts in front (85') but Roy Krishna's late goal spoiled Hyderabad's party.

Antonio Lopez Habas made three changes in the ATK starting lineup. Debutant Mandi Sosa replaced Edu Garcia in midfield. Jobby Justin and Sumit Rathi replaced Prabir Das and Michael Soosairaj.

Phil Brown too made three changes in the Hyderabad lineup. Nestor Gordillo made his ISL debut after a prolonged suspension period. Marcelinho too returned to the starting XI after missing out against Odisha due to suspension. Rohit Kumar replaced Sahil Panwar.

It was the hosts who dominated proceedings in the first half as they looked dangerous upfront. Nestor Gordillo and Marcelinho on the flanks were absolute livewires.

But it was the visitors who broke the deadlock in the 15th minute thanks to yet another poor decision from the referee. Javier Hernandes’ cross from the left had clearly hit Ashis Rai’s chest before going out of play but the referee gave a penalty to ATK. Roy Krishna converted the spot-kick to hand ATK the lead.

Hyderabad restored parity in the 39th minute when debutant Nestor’s inch-perfect cross inside the box from the right flank was headed in by Brazilian striker Bobo.

Roy Krishna and Jobby Justin came agonisingly close to score a second goal within the first two minutes of the second half but both the players failed to keep the ball on target.

Hyderabad continued to dominate in the second half as well as ATK looked lacklustre upfront. The hosts finally got rewarded for their persistence in the 85th minute when Bobo converted a powerful header from Marcelinho's cross to hand Hyderabad the lead.

Unfortunately, their happiness was shortlived as Roy Krishna scored yet another late equaliser to break the Hyderabadi hearts.

Kamaljit Singh's poor goal-kick was intercepted by Javier Hernandes in the Hyderabad half itself and the Spaniard sent the ball to Krishna. The Fijian striker lobbed the ball over Kamaljit to equalise.

ATK remained in the second position on the league table while Hyderabad continued to languish at the rock bottom position after today's result.