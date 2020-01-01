Late Marko Stankovic spot-kick holds Mumbai City

It was a tale of two penalties in Hyderabad...

it was a tale of two penalties as Hyderabad and shared the spoils in the (ISL) match at the GMC Balayogi Stadium on Friday.

A Mohamed Larbi penalty (43') sealed the three points for the Islanders. Hyderabad remain at the bottom of the table with just five points in their kitty. - they are also winless in 11 games.

Jorge Costa made one change to his line-up that defeated 2-0 at the Mumbai Football Arena last week. Hyderabad made five changes to the side that faced defeat against Odisha FC in an attempt to find the right combination.

The game got off to a passive start with both sides giving the ball away poorly in the opening 30 minutes or so. Either side failed to produce anything meaningful and was careless on the ball.

However, the visitors had the ball at the back of the net in the 14th minute after Diego Carlos headed the ball to Larbi, who slotted it in. But the goal was disallowed after the linesman claimed that the ball had gone out of play during Sarthak Golui's delivery that was aimed at Carlos.

Mumbai showered crosses from the right flank but Adil Khan stood tall to comfortably clear all the half-hearted deliveries.

The game took a turn just before the break after Nikhil Poojari was penalised for handling the ball inside the box following Larbi's aerial pass to Kevyn. The referee pointed to the spot and the Tunisian made it 1-0 with a comfortable finish directed at the bottom corner.

The hosts needed to hit back with a strong reaction in the second half to take something from the game. But lacked the creativity to get the final pass right.

Mumbai slowed down the tempo of the game and did not show enough conviction to double their lead. Their best chance of the second half arrived when Sahil Panwar could not clear Mohamed Larbi’s low cross into the box. The ball landed to Carlos but the Brazilian failed to punish the defender by fumbling on the ball himself.

There were signs of an equaliser when Matthew Kilgallon rose above everyone for a header inside the box but got it wide both the times.

Mumbai’s worst nightmare materialised deep in injury time when Pratik Chaudhari brought down Bobo inside the box to give away a penalty deep into injury time.

Stankovic made no mistakes from the spot to ensure that his side walked away with a point for the first time after four games.

The Islanders’ quest for a top-four finish hence sustained a massive blow. They are now on fifth position with 20 points but could go sixth, should win their game in hand.