ISL 2019-20: FC Goa head coach Sergio Lobera - We can have more players in the India national team

Sergio Lobera feels FC Goa needed to sign seven foreign players...

head coach Sergio Lobera is hoping to get more players from his team playing for the national team.

Addressing the media ahead of his team's first game of the season against at the Fatorda Stadium, Lobera began, "For me, the performance of the young players is the most important thing. It is important to achieve challenges with very good Indian players. For example, have very good foreign players but in the first XI, they have five or four Indian players who are in the national team. So I think it is very important for us to improve the level of Indian players.

"For me, it is important to win trophies but I am very happy when I see Mandar in the national team. When Mandar gets success I become happy as a coach. Now we have three players in the national team but I think we can have more players like Lenny (Rodrigues), Seriton (Fernandes) who are all very good players. They can also play for ."

FC Goa lost to Bengaluru FC in the (ISL) final last season. The Spanish coach has managed to impress the football fans in the country with his native football philosophy and is looking to take it to the next level.

"I am very excited. The preparation before the first match has been very good. The players are in very good condition, they are very good professionals. I am very happy with the pre-season but the most important thing is the first match. We will play a good match at home and try to get the three points," he said.

He further added, "I am very happy that all the people speak about us. Not only about trophies but also about our style. To win the respect of the people is the best trophy for us. I think our style, our philosophy is very strong."

With the league winners set to earn a spot in the playoffs, teams have added a new item to their list of targets for the season. "This year the rules are different and it is very important to finish top of the table. There are two objectives for us, first, to win the regular league and to play the AFC and then the second objective is to win the play-offs and win the trophy."

Lobera also feels it is important to have seven foreigners in the squad. He will be without Ahmed Jahouh against Chennaiyin as the midfielder is set to serve a suspension.

"I will not only speak about Jahouh. I think with one foreign player fewer, it is possible that other teams take advantage of that against us. I think it is important if it's possible to have seven foreigners. It is good for me as a coach.

"But in different situations, I need to accept the decisions of the club. It is an opportunity for Indian players. I cannot give excuses about missing only one player. We have to work as a team."