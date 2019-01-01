ISL 2019-20: FC' Pune City's complete fixture list

Find out who FC Pune City will be take on in the upcoming season of the Indian Super League....

The sixth edition of the (ISL) is all set to start on 20th October 2019. The opening match of the season sees FC take on at the Jawaharlal Nehru international stadium in Kochi.

kick start their season against ATK on October 25, 2019 away from home.

The Stallions will play their first home game of the season on November 2 when they host Kerala Blasters.

Here's their complete fixture list: