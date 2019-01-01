ISL 2019-20: Sergio Castel scores as Jamshedpur edge FC Goa

Sergio Castel leads the goalscoring chart with four goals so far this season...

Jamshedpur edged 1-0 and handed the Gaurs their first defeat of the season on Tuesday at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. Sergio Castel scored his fourth goal of the season in the 17th minute to secure three points for the visitors.

Antonio Iriondo made four changes in the Jamshedpur starting XI as he handed former defensive duo Narender Gahlot and Jitendra Singh their ISL debuts and CK Vineeth his club debut. Noe Acosta too returned to the lineup.

Sergio Lobera was forced to make two changes in the Goa lineup as key players Hugo Boumous and Ferran Corominas missed the game due to suspension and injury respectively. Edu Bedia and Manvir came in as replacements.

It was an end-to-end affair throughout the first 45 minutes with FC Goa seeing more of the ball. But it was Jamshedpur who made full use of their possession of the ball in the 17th minute.

The Gaurs’ central defenders Mourtada Fall and Carlos Pena were caught napping inside the box as Sergio Castel lobbed the ball over Fall after receiving a cross from Farukh Choudhary and found the back of the net.

After conceding early, the hosts came close to scoring an equaliser on numerous occasions but failed to beat Subrata Paul in goal. Edu Bedia nearly scored the equalising goal at the stroke of halftime but Subrata Paul blocked his header and there were doubts as to whether the ball had fully crossed the line.

The intensity of the match dropped in the second half as concentrated more on protecting their lead. Antonio Iriondo had brought in Mobashir Rahman in place of CK Vineeth at the hour mark which clearly indicated their indications.

FC Goa tried hard to penetrate in the attacking third throughout the second half and went all guns blazing but failed to break down the defensive organisation of Jamshedpur.

The Gaurs’ bid to restore parity in the match received a jolt in the 72nd minute when defensive midfielder Ahmed Jahouh was sent off. The Moroccan was shown his second yellow card after he tackled Noe Acosta from behind.

Jamshedpur moved up to the second position on the league table after today's win while the Gaurs drop to the fourth position after conceding their first defeat of the season.