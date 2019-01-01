ISL 2019-20: Sergio Lobera ‘proud’ of his players despite defeat

The former Las Palmas coach mentioned that star striker Ferran Corominas would return to the matchday squad for the next game…

suffered a 1-0 defeat on home soil as they succumbed to thanks to a first half goal by Sergio Castel.

The home side did create a few chances but couldn’t convert as the Gaurs failed to score since their defeat in the final of the (ISL) last season.

Edu Bedia’s header looked to have crossed the line however, in the absence of VAR, the goal wasn’t given.

“I think my team has done everything well. Next match (against ), we will do everything that we can to win. Even if it was not enough to win the match, I can tell you that I am very proud of my players,” said coach Sergio Lobera.

Goa will miss the services of Hugo Boumous and Seminlen Doungel due to disciplinary actions against the duo while midfielder Ahmed Jahouh was sent-off for the first time since the ISL final earlier this year.

“As a coach, I can only speak for the players who played today and not for the players who missed the match. The next match is also not easy for us in this situation,” admitted the Spanish coach.

“I need to work in this circumstance and find a solution. I cannot make any excuses and we have four days to prepare for the next match. I think Corominas will be available for the next game.”