Clifford Miranda - It was an excellent season for FC Goa

The FC Goa coach praised his players for putting up a fight till the final whistle...

A 4-2 win in the second leg of the semi-final was not enough for as Chennaiyin beat them on aggregate (6-5) and entered the final of the (ISL) on Saturday.

Lallianzuala Chhangte and Nerijus Valskis scored early in the second half to wipe off Goa’s early advantage. But the Gaurs scored two goals in two minutes to bring the tie back to life in the final 10 minutes.

Interim coach Clifford Miranda admitted that he believed his team was in contention until the final minute.

More teams

“I thought we were in the game even when it was 4-2. We created a lot of chances and missed many. We went in 2-0 at half-time and if Jackichand Singh’s goal had gone in, it would have been 3-0,” he said.

“We were almost there. It’s a part of football that when you go for the third goal, something can happen and it happened. Then they scored from the set-piece. We hit the crossbar, their goalkeeper saved, they cleared off the line. We never gave up. I'm extremely proud of the boys. They showed character.”

The 37-year-old dismissed claims that the pressure of the play-off got to his players and stressed how they were close to completing the comeback while playing expressive football.

“I wouldn't say it's pressure but it's the way how we play. We play very open football whether it was under Zico, Sergio (Lobera) or now. These boys like to play expressive football.

“With 2-2 in the tie and 20 minutes to go, we had to go all out. We were not scared to concede more goals.

“We were very close to winning the game, especially in the first half.

“I thought that when we entered the second half, we were the better team. What happens is when you create and miss chances, there is always the rising of conceding and that’s what happened. When you are chasing the game over the two legs, you have to push up. We started strong in the second half and were unlucky to not score early,” he explained.

Star player Hugo Boumous was forced out of the game due to an injury early on in the first half. The Frenchman had also missed the first leg due to injury.

Miranda also spoke about how the club achieved its objective of topping the ISL table and said that a defeat in the knockout stage will not take away what was a tremendous season.

“Whatever he (Hugo Boumous) gave was enough for me. We were 2-0 up when he left. He gave absolutely everything. I’m proud of him. He was willing to sacrifice himself for the team.

“I think it was a great season, not just when I was at the helm, but before that too. The aim of the club was to win the league. We were the best team over the course of 18 matches. It has been a great season as we qualified for the (AFC) . You cannot summarise our performance over the last two games. I think it was an excellent season. We finished on top when we needed it the most,” he concluded.