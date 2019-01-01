ISL 2019-20: Five-star ATK rout Hyderabad

A brace by David Williams and Edu Garcia helped ATK register a memorable win over debutants Hyderabad FC....

beat Hyderabad FC 5-0 in their second match of the (ISL) season six on Friday at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

A brace each by David Williams (25' and 44') and Edu Garcia (88', 90+4') and a goal from Roy Krishna sealed ATK's first win of the season.

Antonio Lopez Habas made only one change in the ATK starting XI from their defeat against as Anas Edathodika replaced Pronay Halder.

The hosts dominated proceedings right from the off with Roy Krishna and David Williams spearheading the attack. They broke the deadlock in the 25th minute with a neat strike from David Williams. The Australian striker received a defence-splitting through ball from Javi Hernandez and found the back of the net with aplomb.

Roy Krishna then doubled the lead two minutes later from David Williams through ball. Krishna took a shot from the edge of the box which went in after hitting the inside of the far post.

ATK continued to dominate even after taking a healthy two-goal lead as Hyderabad FC lacked creativity in the attacking third.

The hosts further extended their lead at the stroke of half time as David Williams completed his brace. Williams did well to break Hyderabad’s offside trap and found the back of the net with a powerful finish from inside the box.

The visitors received a major jolt when their star attacker Marcelinho had to leave the pitch due to a knee problem. With Brazilian leaving the pitch, Hyderabad looked completely lost on the field.

ATK scored their fourth in the 88th minute when Edu Garcia found the back of the net from Prabir Das's pass. Pronay Halder initiated the move with a through ball for Prabir on the right flank who squared it to Garcia.

Garcia completed his brace just a minute before full time from Prabir Das' cross. Prabir and Pronay exchanged a one-two before the wing-back delivered an inch-perfect cross into the box which the Spaniard guided into the net.