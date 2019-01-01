ISL 2019-20: Antonio Habas calls for improvement ahead of Bengaluru FC tie

The ATK boss pointed that his side is very much in contention for a play-off spot this season....

couldn't get three points against ’s (ISL) tailenders, Hyderabad FC in what was a controversial affair that ended 2-2.

Coach Antonio Habas believes that his side are still on track to make it into the play-offs. He wasn't bothered about dropping two points against a side that had collected only four in eight games.

He pointed that it was impossible to maintain the level of consistency in every game. The former boss cited the example of table-toppers , who, like ATK, could not win their game against Hyderabad either.

“Until now, only two teams have played six matches away – and ATK. We are in top two of the table. The opportunity is there in every game,” he said.

“The goals weren’t the best. It is impossible to play very well in every game. Because the opponents have their characteristics, the opponents are tough and make it very difficult.

“I don’t think there is a lot of difference between the teams in this competition. I don’t think there’s much difference between how the teams played against Hyderabad. I don’t remember. I think Bengaluru played a 1-1 draw. We have to improve for the next game against Bengaluru."

Habas admitted that there is still work to be done before the clash against defending champions Bengaluru. He also spoke about how ATK rose from being a sixth-placed team last season to a strong contender for a play-off spot.

“I am very critical with my team when they don’t play well. The match against Bengaluru is important for both teams. ATK were sixth last season. Now we are second and in the play-off zone. We are working and preparing the team for the best performance,” he explained.

“We had made many individual mistakes for the final pass. This is something we have to improve upon."