ISL 2018-19: Mridul Banerjee - Need to win remaining matches to boost our confidence

Josep Gombau’s assistant Mridul Banerjee refused to cite the scheduling excuse to justify their poor performance…

Delhi Dynamos, who are out of contention for a playoff spot, take on NorthEast United FC on Thursday in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash in Guwahati.

Dynamos are unbeaten in their last three ISL matches that include back-to-back wins against Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters and a draw against FC Goa.

On the team’s motivation, assistant coach Mridul Banerjee said, “If we win our remaining matches the team will be more motivated. We know maybe we won’t qualify for the playoffs but if we win the next four games that will boost our confidence.

“In the first leg we drew with Kerala Blasters and then lost to FC Goa 3-2 and just after the break, we defeated Kerala and drew with Goa. In our home match, we lost to NorthEast United 2-0. Now if we win tomorrow (Thursday) in the away game, the team will get great confidence.”

He further added, “We got time during the break, we went to Qatar and trained hard and worked on our goal scoring. Before the break, we created so many chances but could not convert those chances. But now it is working well.”

Banerjee was all praises for opposition NorthEast United as he said, “NorthEast have very good Indian and very talented foreign players and for that, they are in the fourth position. I think they need more points to make it to the playoffs so they will try their best to win the games. But we will also try our best to win.”

When asked about Lallianzuala Chhangte’s inconsistent form, Banerjee said, “We are all working on that. Players sometimes do well and sometimes they give average performances. The opposition is also paying attention towards (Lallianzuala) Chhangte and covering him. So we are working on that and guiding him what to do.”

Josep Gombau’s assistant coach refused to give any excuse regarding difficult scheduling for their poor performances. He said, “Each and every team is facing the same problem and they are also playing in this schedule. So I won’t comment on that. It is the same for every team in the ISL.”