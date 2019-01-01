ISL 2018-19: Jamshedpur inch closer to playoffs with gritty win over Mumbai City

The Men of Steel bounced back with a home win but the Islanders fell to their second defeat on the trot...

Jamshedpur FC registered an important 1-0 win over Mumbai City FC on Friday in an Indian Super League (ISL) season five clash at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

Memo's 80th-minute strike kept the Men of Steel's hopes alive to qualify for the ISL play-offs for the very first time in the club's history

Pablo Morgado replaced Sumeet Passi in the Jamshedpur lineup after their 2-1 defeat at ATK. Moudou Sougou returned to the Mumbai City mix after recovering from a hamstring injury while Serbian centre-back Marko Klisura featured for the first time since October. Bipin Singh replaced Arnold Issoko while India U23 defender Vignesh Dakshinamurthy was handed a maiden ISL start.

The visitors started on the backfoot as both sets of defence played pretty deep. Jamshedpur did try their luck thrice but only Farukh Choudhary's attempt halfway through the first half remained the only shot on target in the first forty-five minutes.





Mumbai City found some attacking nous through Paulo Machado who flayed a first-time shot wide from handshaking distance after a cross across the face of goal from Rafael Bastos. The Portuguese midfielder could have twice set up his teammates from freekicks but both his deliveries were off target.

