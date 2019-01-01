ISL 2018-19: Carles Cuadrat - Rotation to blame for Bengaluru FC's defeat

The Spanish coach felt that he had to keep his players fresh and play a weakened team which resulted in them falling to a defeat on Saturday...

Bengaluru head coach Carles Cuadrat felt that losing to Chennaiyin FC on Saturday was not a 'calamity' and suggested that a weakened team was the reason behind it.

The Blues are still top of the Indian Super League (ISL) table and Cuadrat felt that his team were not able to impose themselves on the match because of the changes he rung in. He went on to insist that he had no concerns with the team despite Bengaluru going 2-0 down at half-time in successive games.

Cuadrat rested the likes of Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh and Albert Serran for the clash which ended 2-1 in Chennaiyin's favour.

"Of course, there are always problems on the pitch. You have to rotate the team. Our position on the table, it gives us privilege to make some changes and afford some mistakes. We are lucky in that regard," said Cuadrat.

"There are also injuries for others. For us, it looks good as we have players coming back after problems like Miku. We are going to try to manage these situations. Play-off is not far away and we are preserving players like Dimas, Udanta etc. It's not calamity to lose this game."

"We have been using one team while Miku was well and now we can rotate and rest players and it is a different team playing. So they do not have the mechanics of the team that was playing in the first games of the season. I wanted to give some rest for the players since they are going to be important in the play-offs. You have to rotate to have players fit for the play-offs. This is our plan," he carried on.

"I have to take such decisions. I have to see if players are ready. When you have players who have a lot of minutes in the competition, and you have games within three-to-four days, the risk of injuries is very high. So, I should choose players who have no muscle problems like Erik, Juanan.

"About the points, we are a humble team. Last season, with 30 points was enough and we have 31. Others will also lose points. So, let's see. But I hope we can qualify much before."

In spite of the result, Cuadrat felt that Bengaluru could have took something from the game if Miku, making his first start after his injury lay-off, and Xisco Hernandez had taken their chances.

"I don't have any concerns. Footbal is a question of dynamics. You have to see how the end was. We got the chances to score with Miku and Xisco but did not and they (Chennaiyin FC) took advantage of our mistake in midfield.

"If we had arrived 0-0 at half-time, we would have won the game maybe in the second half. But the first goal gave them a lot of energy. It was a derby and they wanted to defeat Bengaluru and they took advantage of that momentum."

Bengaluru FC did take a bold decision to loan out Chencho Gyeltshen to NEROCA FC and bring in Spanish midfielder Luisma who had a poor outing on Saturday. Cuadrat went on to explain why he decided to make such a decision.

"We like to have the ball and have good combination play with Xisco, Miku , Sunil etc. Chencho is a great professional. But he is more for the counter attacking game. And we are using a different kind of football. So it was a strategic decision to loan him out. We have to see how it goes for him with NEROCA and how it goes for us (to see if we will retain him)," he stated.

The Spaniard went on to deny suggestions that Chencho's signing was a management decision and not his.

"He was my signing. He knew the country and I was thinking we can take advantage of his qualities. But we have been winning and there was no need to get him in. And his evolution was not right in training. He was not getting sight of the way we play. So it made no sense to have a player who would be complaining about the minutes he was getting."