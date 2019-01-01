ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC's Miku is raring to go after injury layoff

Miku and Xisco also underlined the importance of Erik Paartalu in the team...

Miku was in the thick of things against FC Goa and scored his first goal after a long injury lay-off to help Bengaluru FC notch a 3-0 win on Thursday.

The Venezuelan forward had suffered an ankle injury ahead of Bengaluru's Indian Super League (ISL) clash against FC Goa on November 22 and only returned to action against Kerala Blasters in a 2-2 draw last month.

"Last year and this year we showed a great level. I feel very good, coming back from a long injury. The team supported me. When I came back, the team is stronger and now I feel better," said Miku after the win against Goa.

Australian midfielder Erik Paartalu has been sidelined with a long term injury and in his absence, Dimas Delgado has had to adjust his position. The 33-year old striker made it clear that the defensive midfielder is being sorely missed by the Blues.

"Without Erik, it is a big problem for us. He is a great player and works hard, he wins a lot of balls. But injuries are a part of football. We missed him but we are working hard," said Miku.

His thoughts were echoed by his teammate Xisco Hernandez who also stressed the importance of Paartalu.

"Paartalu is very important but now he is not here. The team is working hard together. The team needed this performance. Dimas and me played together, all the team played together. One more match to go. The playoffs are very important. We are training hard for the playoffs," stated the Spaniard.

Bengaluru will next square off against Jamshedpur FC away from home on February 27.