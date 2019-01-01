ISL 2018-19: Ferran Corominas - Lucky first goal helped Bengaluru FC beat FC Goa

The Spanish striker feels that the loss against Bengaluru is unlikely to affect the Gaurs...

FC Goa saw their six-game unbeaten run in the Indian Super League (ISL) halted by Bengaluru FC after a 3-0 defeat on Thursday.

The Gaurs were laid low by a splendid show from Bengaluru in the second half where they managed to score three goals through Juanan, Udanta Singh and Miku despite going down to 10 men.

Goa were left to rue their missed chances while Bengaluru confirmed the first place in the league stage for a second season running.

Goa's star striker Ferran Corominas, who leads the Golden Boot standings, felt that the Blues were lucky to score the first goal and that set them on their way to a crushing win. Juanan broke the deadlock with a fine volley after a free-kick into the box fell for him following a Miku flick.

"The first half was very tight. In the second half, with one man down, they were lucky to score the first goal," he said.

He went on to stress that Bengaluru's long-ball tactics, a deviation from their usually possession-oriented system, worked.

"From then on, they played very well on the pitch and looked for the long ball and Miku was doing a good job of holding the ball."

The 36-year-old was quick to refute suggestions that Goa's momentum would be hampered by the loss. "It was good for them and not good for us because we were coming into the game with good momentum. I don't think it's going to affect at all, going into the playoffs."

FC Goa have also qualified for the play-offs and are likely to finish second on the table in all probability.