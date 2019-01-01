Is this the worst Man Utd team ever to face Arsenal in the Premier League era?

Alex Ferguson picked makeshift line-ups against the Gunners and still won – but there is no such confidence in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's struggling side

face on Monday with what may be the worst side they have ever picked to face the Gunners in the Premier League era.

Since the inception of ‘modern’ football, United have managed to defeat their old rivals even when their team appeared starkly depleted or vastly inferior – or both.

Under Sir Alex Ferguson, in particular, being shorn of key players was not necessarily an impediment on the way to victory. In a 2011 game against Arsenal, the Scot picked a famously esoteric side.

Edwin van der Sar lined up in goal, behind a back four of Wes Brown, Chris Smalling, Nemanja Vidic and Patrice Evra, with Fabio, Rafael, John O’Shea and Darron Gibson in midfield, and Wayne Rooney and Javier Hernandez up front.

Fabio and Rooney netted in what was a surprisingly facile 2-0 victory over Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal.

It made no difference that Ferguson picked seven (SEVEN!) defenders, three of whom lined up in midfield; every single player carried themselves with the belief they would win regardless of the makeshift nature of the line-up.

After 15 years’ rivalry, Ferguson had located Arsenal’s jugular. Of course, Wenger had, by that stage, rendered Arsenal eminently beatable in any circumstances.

Distilling his beliefs into their purest forms, the Frenchman had assembled a side devoid of physical strength but full of mental weakness. It might have been a pretty terrible United side but they were still too strong for the Gunners.

It is a testament to Ferguson’s mind control that almost any old rabble he put out in his later years believed they could beat almost any domestic opponent.

Conversely, it is a testament to Ed Woodward’s incompetence that any domestic opponent now believes that they can beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

With United weakened by poor investment, injuries and dreadful form, they could line up on Monday evening with a miserably embarrassing and lopsided selection.

David de Gea was at the heart of a ruthless, smash-and-grab victory against Arsenal at the Emirates in 2017, but this is a different De Gea.

He has signed a contract extension but perhaps only because he has conceded will not move for him any time soon. Vulnerable to unforced errors and unable to command his area physically, United's problems now start at the goalline.

Ahead of him, Victor Lindelof has shown a propensity to flounder when exposed to high balls, and Ashley Young has been forced to demonstrate his limited capabilities by yet another Luke Shaw fitness problem.

It is the front six, though, where the problems become almost intractable.

Paul Pogba returned to the starting line-up against Rochdale in the in midweek, but it would be unfair to claim that he returned to action.

He ghosted in normal time and ducked out of penalties. He will be partnered by one or both of Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay. If you put that pair together, you have the qualities of one complete midfielder; Take them apart and you have two water-carriers that specialise in spillages.

Fred looks like he cares, to his credit, but has not yet impressed in over a year for the club, so it is staggering that United did not buy a central midfielder to either make the most of Pogba’s talents or simply make up for his lack of effort.

United are even shorter on quality up front after failing to replace Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

Marcus Rashford, who is set to miss the visit of Arsenal through injury, has long been confident of his ability to play as a central striker but he demonstrates ever less suitability to the role. He is going backwards.

From a debut season full of technical talent and instinctive finishing, he now appears to need to relearn the basics, a prospective maestro who has forgotten the chords, what the pedals do, and what a piano actually is.

Anthony Martial is a superior option, but his fitness and contribution are not guaranteed either.

Lukaku and Sanchez were correctly shown the door but it is risible that United may have to give Mason Greenwood the chance to lead the attack by default rather than because his talent demands it.

Startlingly, it is not through the middle that United are likely to struggle most against Arsenal, but the wings.

Obviously, there is Daniel James, arguably the one shining light at an otherwise gloomy Old Trafford, but with Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard the other options out wide, you have one winger who is honestly trying, and one who is, honestly, trying.

Wenger's influence at Arsenal was so profound that his DNA remains embedded at the Emirates, with new manager Unai Emery having changed little in terms of the erratic nature of the Gunners' displays, so it would be no surprise if United again ended up winning.

However, the situation at Old Trafford is now so desperate that we are more likely to see Solskjaer embarrassed and further enfeebled.

If that happens, the Norwegian could lose the remaining support of both his players and the fans, who will need only to look at the teamsheet on Monday night to fully appreciate just how poor United now are.