'Is Ozil leaving? Is he ill?' - Wright demands Arsenal clarify German's future

Unai Emery has refused to disclose why the World Cup winner is being overlooked, but a Gunners legend wants some light to be shed on the situation

Arsenal need to clarify what is going on with Mesut Ozil, says Ian Wright, with uncertainty regarding his future doing nobody any favours.

The World Cup winner is currently out of favour at Emirates Stadium , with Unai Emery overlooking him once again for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup derby date with Tottenham.

The Gunners boss has refused to divulge the reasons for the ongoing absence of man on a lucrative contract, with the Spaniard merely stating that his selections are based on “tactical decisions” .

Ozil was laid low through illness recently, but he is fit and available at present and still finds himself stuck on the sidelines.

Speculation has built regarding a possible move elsewhere for the 30-year-old playmaker, and Wright believes those in charge at Arsenal need to shed some light on the situation.

“I’ve got to say now, we have got to find out what’s going on with Ozil. He weren’t in the squad again,” the legendary Gunners frontman said on his official YouTube channel following a 2-0 defeat to Spurs.

“Is he ill? What’s wrong? We need to know because we cannot afford to carry that kind of weight in respect of wages and find out what is going on with our so-called star player.

“Is he leaving in January? Is he leaving at some stage? Is he in the manager’s plans? It doesn’t look like it.

“So they’re going to have to sort that out but as long as the guys get together and go again, that’s the main thing.”

Arsenal need to make a definitive call on Ozil as they only handed him fresh terms in February .

The club had fought hard to retain his services, with a tumble into the free agent pool prevented.

Article continues below

That was, however, under the guidance of Arsene Wenger.

Emery inherited the reins in north London over the summer and despite seeing a proven performer deliver flashes of what he is capable of, he has been left frustrated by the inconsistency of a key man .

That has led to Ozil making just one start, in a Europa League clash with Qarabag, and taking in just 20 minutes of Premier League football since November 11.