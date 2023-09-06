Is Eden Hazard going to retire? Chelsea favourite & Real Madrid flop drops hint with 'beers' comment in upcoming documentary

In a new documentary, Eden Hazard has dropped a hint that he will be retiring from football in the near future.

WHAT HAPPENED? In a preview of an upcoming documentary about the Belgian national team called 'Believe', Hazard said: “Little by little it is time to enjoy life with my family and friends. Drinking a few Jupiler beers." As reported by AS.com, the 32-year-old appears to be considering retirement after several frustrating seasons in the Spanish capital. However, he retains a fondness for his international side, adding “I will always be a fan of the Red Devils (of Belgium). I have always worn that captain's armband with great honor."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Belgium international is widely regarded as one of the most gifted attacking players of his generation, but after completing a big-money move to Real Madrid in June 2019, he's consistently struggled to make an impact. In a four-year spell plagued by injuries, he managed only seven goals and 12 assists, a meagre return for a player of his quality. Now, Hazard is a free agent, and seems to be seriously considering quitting the game altogether.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAZARD? When the full documentary is released, perhaps there'll be a clearer picture of what's going through the former Chelsea star's head right now. At the age of 32, one would expect him to be able to rack up at least a couple more seasons at the highest level. However, if Hazard has fallen out of love with the day-to-day realities of elite football, it may be the right time for him to hang up his boots.