Is Cristiano Ronaldo still Portugal captain? Roberto Martinez outlines leadership plan for road to Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo remains part of Portugal’s squad at 38 years of age, but is the iconic forward still captain of his country under Roberto Martinez?

Veteran forward still in squad

Was benched at 2022 World Cup

New coach now calling the shots

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese have made a change in their dugout following a disappointing quarter-final defeat to Morocco at the 2022 World Cup, with Euro 2016-winning coach Fernando Santos bringing his eight-year reign to a close. Ex-Belgium boss Martinez is now calling the shots, with what to do with Ronaldo being one of the biggest challenges he faces.

WHAT THEY SAID: While Ronaldo was benched at times in Qatar, and is now plying his trade at club level for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Martinez says the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will be a leader in his squad. The Spaniard has said: “At the moment, the players with more experience and international caps are the captains: Ronaldo, Rui Patricio and Bernardo Silva. They will be the team captains.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo has earned 196 caps for Portugal, scoring a record-breaking 118 goals along the way, and is looking to play on towards another major tournament – with Euro 2024 qualification set to be opened with a home date against Liechtenstein on Thursday.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo made his debut for Portugal back in 2003, meaning that he has now reached the 20-year mark as a senior international star, and has been among the goals at club level since heading to the Middle East following his release by Manchester United.