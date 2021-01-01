Internacional vs Corinthians: How to watch Brasileirao Serie A matches
The Campeonato Brasileirao Serie A is the top level of soccer in Brazil and has been the breeding ground for some of the world's greatest players including Pele and Neymar.
As a result, football fans and scouts from all over the world watch the Brasileirao to see some of tomorrow's stars today, as well as some of the most exciting and entertaining games on television, filled with amazing technical ability and plenty of goals.
The 2020 Serie A season was due to begin on May 3 and end in December but, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament calendar was paused before eventually starting in August. It now comes to an end with the last round of fixtures on Thursday, with all 20 teams in action simultaneously.
How to watch Internacional vs Corinthians:
Just a few days ago Internacional appeared destined for their first Serie A title since the 1970s.
Abel Braga's charges would have sealed the crown with victory over Flamengo on Sunday and even went ahead in the first half, but the Rio side hit back to win 2-1 and move two points clear at the summit.
Now Inter must beat Corinthians and hope Flamengo drop points in their clash away to Sao Paulo in order to prevail on this final matchday.
Corinthians saw their final chance of breaking into the top eight slip away at the weekend when they drew 0-0 to Vasco.
Having missed out on the Copa Libertadores for the coming year, the Timao had to settle for a place in the Sudamericana.
Brasileirao 2020 is exclusive to Fanatiz outside Brazil and the Balkans.
|Date
|Time (US PT / ET)
|Match
|Channel
|February 25
|4:30pm/7:30pm
|Internacional vs Corinthians
|Fanatiz
Internacional vs Corinthians team news and preview:
Inter will make two changes in defence, with Victor Cuesta returning from suspension and Rodinei, who was sent off against his parent club Flamengo, making way for Heitor.
Vagner Mancini has called on two promises from Corinthians' youth system to make the trip to Porto Alegre: midfielder Matheus Araujo and forward Caue, both 18.
What other Brasileirao matches are available on Fanatiz?
|Date
|Time (US PT / ET)
|Match
|Channel
|February 25
|4:30pm/7:30pm
|Sao Paulo vs Flamengo
|Fanatiz
|February 25
|4:30pm/7:30pm
|Ceara vs Botafogo
|Fanatiz
|February 25
|4:30pm/7:30pm
|Atl Mineiro vs Palmeiras
|Fanatiz
|February 25
|4:30pm/7:30pm
|Bahia vs Santos
|Fanatiz
|February 25
|4:30pm/7:30pm
|Bragantino vs Gremio
|Fanatiz
|February 25
|4:30pm/7:30pm
|Paranaense vs Sport Recife
|Fanatiz
|February 25
|4:30pm/7:30pm
|Fluminense vs Fortaleza
|Fanatiz
|February 25
|4:30pm/7:30pm
|Atletico GO vs Coritiba
|Fanatiz
|February 25
|4:30pm/7:30pm
|Vasco vs Goias
|Fanatiz