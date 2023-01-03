Inter vs Napoli: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Inter against Napoli on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Serie A heavyweights Napoli and Inter will face each other in a mouthwatering battle at the San Siro on Wednesday.

Inter have won each of their last four home Serie A matches against Napoli, which will boost their morale ahead of a huge test against the league leaders. Indeed, they have won six of their seven home games so far in 2022-23, with their only slip coming in a 2-1 loss to Roma in October. Inter will also be aware that a loss against Luciano Spalletti's side would essentially end their title hopes for the remainder of the campaign.

On the other hand, Napoli are still the only team to remain undefeated across Europe's top five leagues. They are on an 11-match winning streak in Serie A and it will take a special performance from the Nerazzurri to stop them. They have been prolific in attack, scoring 37 times in 15 matches, with Victor Osimhen stealing the limelight with nine goals to his name.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Inter vs Napoli date & kick-off time

Game: Inter vs Napoli Date: January 4, 2023 Kick-off: 2:45pm ET / 7:45pm BST / 1:15am IST (Jan 5) Venue: San Siro, Milan

How to watch Inter vs Napoli on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

In the UK, the clash between Juventus and Inter can be watched live on BT Sport 1 with live streaming available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sports18 Network has the broadcast rights for Serie A games, with steaming on Jio Cinema.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NA Paramount+ UK BT Sport 1 BT Sport website/app India Sports18 SD/HD Jio Cinema

Inter team news and squad

Inter will miss the services of Marcelo Brozovic with a calf strain and he will be replaced by Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Lautaro Martinez has returned to training but he is unlikely to start as Simeone Inzaghi is set to go with Romelu Lukaku and Edin Dzeko upfront.

Andre Onana should be back between the sticks with Milan Skriniar, Francesco Acerbi, and Stefan de Vrij likely to form the back three.

Possible Inter XI: Onana; Skriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Dzeko, Lukaku

Position Players Goalkeepers Onana, Cordaz Defenders Dumfries, De Vrij, Bellanova, Acerbi, Dimarco, D'Ambrosio, Darmian, Skriniar, Bastoni Midfielders Gagliardini, Gosens, Asllani, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Barella Forwards Martinez, Dzeko, Correa, Lukaku.

Napoli team news and squad

Napoli centre-half Amir Rrahmani is fit again and will definitely travel to Milan but might not start as Spalletti is set to favour Juan Jesus ahead of him.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia also returns from a back injury and should start alongside Oshimhen and Matteo Politano in a front-three.

Possible Napoli XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Kim, Jesus, Rui; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia