Inter star Martinez confident over contract renewal despite financial hurdles

The Argentine has been one of the shining lights for the Nerazzurri as they chase the Serie A crown

Inter ace Lautaro Matinez has discussed the prospect of signing a new contract with the club and says that he is confident of doing so.

The Argentine had been linked with a move to Barcelona last summer, but the Spanish side were ultimately priced out of a move for the Argentine attacker.

Martinez has since played a major role in Inter storming to the top of Serie A this term and grabbed a late winner as they defeated Torino 2-1 on Sunday to keep the pressure on their rivals.

What did he say?

“The contract renewal? We’re working on it. Inter at the moment are in a bit of financial difficulty but I am calm because the agreement can be found,” he told Sky Sport Italia following the Serie A clash.

Lautaro on Torino victory

Speaking about the latest success of Antonio Conte’s side, he said: “It’s worth a lot because it was a difficult match. We knew that Torino need points in the standings and we had to come here to get the win to stay in the league.

“It wasn’t the perfect Inter. Today, we needed heart and mind as well as quality. We proved again that we have all these values.”

The bigger picture

Inter have now won eight matches in succession in Serie A. That means that they hold a nine-point advantage over second placed Milan, who have a game in hand.

Conte’s men are also the leading scorers in the competition. Romelu Lukaku has 19 but Martinez is sitting on 14.

