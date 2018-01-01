Inter's inability to qualify for last 16 highlights the club's deeper problems

Inter's inability to qualify for the knockout rounds of the Champions League can be summed up as disappointing as they all they had to do was to defeat PSV Eindhoven at the Giuseppe Meazza.

But apparently, the pressure proved too great for the Nerazzurri as they could only muster a 1-1 draw. Now for anyone who has watched Inter this season, it can be said that they have been inconsistent. Brilliant on their day but they can also be downright woeful as the 4-1 defeat to Atalanta in November proved. While they impressed against Juventus, their profligacy in front of goal led them to defeat.

Significantly what's more worrying for Inter coach Luciano Spalletti is how the club tends to lean towards an overreliance on Inter skipper Mauro Icardi. Icardi at times seems to be doing everything for Inter. He has to provide and also score as his teammates just do not turn up. An example was how against PSV last night, Kwadwo Asamoah was caught being ponderous in possession allowing the Dutch giants to dispossess him and the rest, as they say, is history.

Moving forward the challenge for Spalletti would be to help develop a clearer style of play for the Italian giants. He must find a way to ensure that there is constant service to Icardi in matches while galvanising the team to remove silly errors that can prove costly. Inter will rue their missed chance of qualifying for the last 16 but if steps are taken to correct their problems after this debacle, then that may be where the victory will lie for one of Italy's most successful clubs.