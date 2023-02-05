Inter Milan vs AC Milan: Lineups & LIVE updates

Who will come out on top as Milan and Inter face each other for the 178th time in their history

The Derby della Madonnina is one of the most celebrated and fierce rivalries in the history of football. Both AC Milan and Inter Milan were at each other's throats in the title, and exactly one year ago the former's win led them to win the grand prize of Italian football. However, this campaign both greats are subservient to Napoli's dominance.

Inter Milan have propped up the table to 2nd place taking the spot away from AC Milan. Confidence will be high amongst their ranks for a win, after having thrashed the Rossoneri in the Supercoppa Italia just a few weeks ago. Apart from Juventus, no other team has beaten Milan as much as Inter have (67 times).

Milan are in their worst form under Stefan Pioli since he took over in 2019. They haven't won a single game in the league since barely beating Salertina in the post-World Cup opener. A win in the derby against Inter Milan will give them the much-needed boost for their season and hopes for qualifying for the Champions League in the next campaign

Inter Milan vs AC Milan predicted lineups

Inter Milan XI (3-5-2): Onana; Skriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Dzeko

AC Milan XI (4-3-3):Tatarusanu; Calabria, Kalulu, Kjaer, Hernandez; Pobega, Tonali, Krunic; Saelemaekers, Giroud, Leao

Inter Milan vs AC Milan LIVE updates







Inter Milan and AC Milan's next opponents

Inter Milan will next take on Sampdoria on 13 February away from home, before facing Udinese on 18 February at the San Siro. AC Milan will host Torino on 10 February next, before facing Tottenham in the UCL at the home in the Ro16.