Getting the gang back together! Inter Miami could target Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba & Luis Suarez to play alongside Lionel Messi

Inter Miami are set to make an audacious attempt to sign three of Lionel Messi's former Barcelona team-mates to play with him at the MLS club.

Inter target more ex-Barcelona stars

'Want to build team around Messi'

Talks already under way for trio

WHAT HAPPENED? That's according to new reports after the confirmation that Messi will become an Inter Miami player this summer, following his exit from Paris Saint-Germain. It's claimed by TyC Sports that the American club want to sign Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez as well as the Argentine genius.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report states that the club, which is part-owned by ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid star David Beckham, wants to 'build a team around Messi' with talks already underway to sign three of his former Barca colleagues.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Alba and Busquets are both leaving Barcelona this summer with their contracts expiring. They've both been forced to play back-up roles in Xavi's squad in the past season and their departures have already been announced. Suarez, 36, left the Camp Nou in 2020 for Atletico Madrid but is now plying his trade at Brazilian club Gremio.

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen whether Inter Miami can get all the proposed signings over the line in the coming weeks, but securing Messi is a major coup in itself – a deal that has sent shockwaves throughout football.