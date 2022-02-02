Inter Miami signs USMNT & ex-Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin on free transfer

Inter Miami has confirmed they have completed the signing of United States National Team defender DeAndre Yedlin.

The 28-year-old had his contract with Galatasaray terminated by mutual consent on January 27, with Inter Miami acquiring the full-back ahead of their MLS opener against Chicago on February 26.

Yedlin, who has 71 caps for USMNT, returns to the States after seven years in Europe, where he featured for the likes of Tottenham, Sunderland, Newcastle United and Turkish giants Galatasaray.

What's the details?

Inter Miami has announced that Yedlin has signed a contract until 2025, with the option for a further year.

Miami has signed Yedlin on a free transfer, with Phil Neville's side having had the No.1 Allocation Pick ahead of the 2022 MLS season starting.

The Allocation Ranking Order allows MLS sides to acquire a player on the Allocation List - which is comprised of USMNT players, select USMNT youth players, and/or former MLS players returning who have previously left the league for a transfer fee of over $500k.

Being No.1 in the Allocation Ranking Order - which they acquired from Charlotte FC after exchanging Venezuelan midfielder Christian Makoun on January 10 - Inter Miami had the first priority to sign a player - Yedlin - from the Allocation List.

What's been said?

Inter Miami sporting director Chris Henderson told the club's official website: "I'm thrilled that we're able to bring a player of the quality of DeAndre to Inter Miami.

"He is a very talented, exciting, and dynamic player on the pitch and an experienced winner who is also a positive character in the locker room that will help us improve our roster.

"He's a well-rounded right back who likes to get up and down the pitch and has proven himself in MLS, the Premier League, the Super Lig, and at the international level, and we look forward to seeing him help us succeed now at Inter Miami."

Yedlin's club career stats

Season Team Apps (all comps) Goals 2013 Seattle Sounders 37 3 2014 Seattle Sounders 32 0 2014-15 Tottenham 1 0 2015-16 Sunderland (loan) 25 0 2016-17 Newcastle 32 1 2017-18 Newcastle 34 0 2018-19 Newcastle 29 1 2019-20 Newcastle 20 1 2020-21 Newcastle 10 0 2020-21 Galatasaray 12 1 2021-22 Galatasaray 10 0

