The Lionel Messi effect is real! Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas explains incredible impact Argentine legend has had on Apple MLS Season Pass subscriptions

Lionel Messi has had a big impact at Inter Miami and the club's co-owner has explained how this has benefited both Apple and Major League Soccer.

Messi's free transfer to Miami

A notable increase in Apple MLS Season Pass subscribers

Increase in global and Spanish-language viewership

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine legend made a highly anticipated move to Inter Miami in July, joining the club on a free transfer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain. Since his arrival, Messi has been in sensational form, scoring seven goals in just four appearances, including a dramatic Leagues Cup win over FC Dallas. While Messi's on-field impact is undeniable, Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas revealed that there have been remarkable changes off the field as well. Specifically, Apple, which has a significant broadcasting deal with MLS, has experienced a surge in MLS Season Pass subscriptions on its streaming service, Apple TV.

WHAT THEY SAID: Mas tweeted: “The Messi Effect is real! Subscribers to #MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV have more than doubled since Messi joined @InterMiamiCF.

“Also, Spanish language viewership on #MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV has surpassed over 50% for Messi matches and continues to rise. How exciting for a truly global fan base!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lionel Messi's signing has had a profound impact beyond the boundaries of the football field. The surge in Apple MLS Season Pass subscriptions demonstrates the international allure of Messi and the growing interest in MLS matches featuring the Argentine superstar.

WHAT NEXT? MLS is currently on hold as the Leagues Cup is underway with Messi's Inter Miami in the quarterfinals. The Herons will play Charlotte in the quarters later today live on MLS Season Pass at 8:30 pm Eastern Time (ET).