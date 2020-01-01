Inter Miami have held Cavani talks as Beckham’s new MLS franchise seek marquee signing

The ambitious expansion outfit are looking to take big names to Florida, with a proven Paris Saint-Germain striker among those on their wish list

David Beckham’s new franchise Miami have held talks regarding a possible deal for striker Edinson Cavani, the club’s managing owner has confirmed.

The Uruguayan frontman is a man in demand with transfer windows open around the world.

Cavani has made no secret of the fact that he would like to secure a move away from Parc des Princes in search of more regular game time.

He has been restricted to just four starts for PSG this season, with none of those coming in the .

Fierce competition for places is keeping the title holders’ all-time leading goalscorer stuck on the sidelines.

With Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi the favoured options for Thomas Tuchel, a prolific South American is scratching around for game time and that has led to suggestions that he could head in any number of directions.

Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with approaches from the Premier League, while a move to La Liga giants Atletico Madrid appeared to be on the cards at one stage.

No deal has been done, though, and that is leaving the door open for other suitors, with Inter Miami among those hoping that they can convince Cavani to take on a new challenge outside of Europe, with the expansion outfit in the market for marquee additions and Designated Players.

Managing owner Jorge Mas told Sky Sports of the links to a 32-year-old frontman: “We have had conversations about Cavani, but I don't want to make any comments further than that based on that he is a PSG player at the time.”

The most recent noises coming out of PSG have suggested that no move is imminent for Cavani.

His contract in is running down and he will drop into the free agent pool over the summer if no deal is agreed at this stage, however, it could be that an agreement is reached to take him to America once European windows close.

The next MLS transfer market is due to open on February 12, but deals can be done before then.

Inter Miami are actively looking to bolster their ranks, with a team headed up by and legend Beckham set to make their competitive bow on March 1.