Inter Miami cancel Nick Marsman's contract weeks after goalkeeper questioned Lionel Messi transfer

Inter Miami have terminated the contract of goalkeeper Nick Marsman weeks after he questioned Lionel Messi's transfer to the club.

WHAT HAPPENED? Back in June, Marsman had raised concerns over Inter Miami's infrastructure and whether it was good enough to welcome a player of Lionel Messi's stature. He told ESPN: "I personally think that this club is not ready for Messi’s arrival. We have a temporary stadium, people can just walk on the pitch, there are no gates. We also leave for the stadium without security. I think they aren't ready. But I hope he comes."

Weeks after him questioning the club's decision to sign the Argentine superstar, Marsman has seen his contract terminated by Inter Miami.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since officially joining the club last month Messi has hit the ground running in the US, scoring seven goals in four appearances for the club thus far. His brace against FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup round of 16 took him to the joint-fourth position in the club's all-time highest goalscorers' list.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 32-year Dutch goalkeeper joined the MLS side in 2021 and made 29 appearances for the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER MIAMI? The David Beckham co-owned side will be next seen in action on August 10 in the quarterfinal of the Leagues Cup.