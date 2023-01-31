Inter line up Lindelof as Maguire alternative as Serie A giants plot deadline day transfer raid on Man Utd

Inter are reportedly lining up Victor Lindelof as an alternative to Harry Maguire, with two Manchester United defenders now in their sights.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Serie A giants are in the market for a new centre-half as Milan Skriniar edges ever closer to completing a switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Sweden international Lindelof has emerged as a top target for Inter, as it is unlikely that England star Maguire will be lured away from Old Trafford on transfer deadline day, with talks said to have been held with the Red Devils.

AND WHAT'S MORE: West Ham’s Thilo Kehrer is also said to be on Inter’s shortlist, with the German offered to the Nerazzurri by PSG back in the summer of 2022 when the Ligue 1 champions first made a play for Skriniar.

WHAT NEXT? It is suggested that Inter are looking to put a loan deal for Lindelof in place, which includes the option for a permanent move at the end of the season, but United want to push through a sale at this point.