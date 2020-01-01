Inter yet to make Alexis Sanchez future call while reiterating Barcelona must meet Lautaro release clause

Piero Ausilio, sporting director of the Serie A giants, says they are no closer to making a decision on the Manchester United loanee

have not made a decision on the future of Alexis Sanchez with sporting director Piero Ausilio yet to discuss the matter with , while have been told once again that they will have to meet Lautaro Martinez’s release clause in order to land the Argentine.

The giants find themselves at the centre of a number of transfer storms heading towards the next window, with comings and goings aplenty being mooted in Milan.

One of those focuses on international Sanchez, who completed a season-long loan switch from Old Trafford ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

The 31-year-old has endured fitness struggles in Italy, along with a continuation of the form issues which have plagued him since swapping life at for that in Manchester.

Just one goal has been recorded in 15 appearances for Inter, and that came on his full debut back in September 2019.

Antonio Conte has found a way of faring admirably without the South American, which has led to suggestions that Sanchez will be allowed to head back to England once the current campaign is completed. Ausilio is, however, eager to point out that no future call has been made as yet when it comes to the player.

He told Sky Sport Italia: “He'll stay with us until the end of the season, then we'll decide about his future with Manchester United. He'll have the opportunity to show his skills.”

It could be that Inter find themselves in need of added firepower next season, with speculation continuing to suggest that Argentine frontman Lautaro will be lured to Barcelona.

The Nerazzurri have, however, made it clear that a deal will only be done if those at Camp Nou trigger a €111 million (£97m$121m) release clause, and Ausilio is not about to relax that stance.

He added: “If Barcelona want him they know that they must pay his release clause. We didn't speak with Lautaro about Barcelona because we want to keep him.”

Inter are keen to avoid parting with any prized assets, with impressive progress made in Conte’s debut campaign at the helm despite the many challenges that have been faced on and off the field.

Ausilio said, with the coronavirus pandemic expected to have some impact on future transfer deals: “We have perhaps gone even beyond expectations. We have rebuilt with a great coach like Conte and we are still running in three competitions. With Conte we have always chosen the players to fit the club.

“There are no low prices. Indeed some have increased. It seems that everyone is afraid to take the first step and I feel that concern. I think things will go on for a long and the fireworks will take place in September.”