'Intelligent' Klose backed to become a manager by former Bayern Munich team-mate Demichelis

The legendary Germany striker is, like the defender, coaching his former side's youth prospects with an eye on a career in management

legend Miroslav Klose has been backed to become a manager by former team-mate Martin Demichelis.

Klose, the top scorer in World Cup history with 16 goals, retired from playing in 2016 after a productive five-year spell in with . In all, Klose finished his career with 231 goals in 599 games at club level, and 71 goals in 137 games for Germany – another all-time record.

Now, he is the coach of Bayern’s under-17 side, while former defender Demichelis is in charge of the under-19s.

"We have known each other for a long time and had a good relationship as team-mates, now as coaches,” Demichelis told Sport1. “We sometimes have different ideas, but it has to be that way.

“He was a striker; I was a defender. He is German, I am Argentinian. We both learn from each other.

"Miro is a good and intelligent man who will one day also be a professional manager.

“I am a team player and I am with the under-19s to learn and have new experiences. I still have time to develop, but my goal is to become a professional coach one day. Now I want to learn quickly so that I can be ready in the future.”

Demichelis and Klose started as opponents in the 2014 World Cup final. Klose was replaced late in the game by eventual match-winner Mario Gotze, and the final proved to be his final appearance in a Germany shirt.

Demichelis continued for another two years for , and retired from club football in 2017 after returning to former club Malaga.

The defender recalled an episode from earlier in his career when he clashed with former Bayern manager Ottmar Hitzfeld.

“Sure, I was spirited as a player and sometimes had differences of opinion with my coaches,” he admitted. “But I always just wanted to help the team.

“At the beginning at Hitzfeld I was supposed to play number six, I accepted that. With Felix Magath I was a regular player in this position. Then Hitzfeld came back and I initially lost my regular place.

“Before the 2007-08 season, I felt like I was looking for a new challenge, but Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said I should stay, which paid off for me, because from then on I played with Lucio in central defence.

“Then I was supposed to move up to six again in spring 2008, which then led to inconsistencies with Hitzfeld. That's how it was. The last time I met Hitzfeld, we had a big hug.”