Insigne explains how MLS has 'surprised' him after move from Napoli

The Italy international made the move to Canada from Diego Armando Maradona Stadium this summer

Lorenzo Insigne has admitted he was surprised by the quality of football in MLS upon joining Toronto FC this summer. The winger made the switch from Napoli having agreed a pre-contract earlier in the year, leaving his native Italy for the first time in his career.

Insigne has revealed that he did not expect the standards to be as high as in Serie A, but he has changed his mind after getting a taste of how physical the game is in the United States.

What has Insigne said about MLS?

The Italy international told Rai RadioUno: “I was surprised by the MLS because there are all very good facilities, new pitches and very nice stadiums.

“On a physical level it is very demanding because you run so much. It’s a good league and I hope it grows more and more to approach the prestige of the European leagues.

“I’m doing well in Toronto and I’m starting to study the language. It’s right that way, to understand people, my teammates and the coach.

“I miss everything about Napoli and as soon as I have time I will definitely come back to find friends and family and follow Napoli closely.”

Insigne says he'll 'always cheer for Napoli'

There was some disappointment amongst Napoli supporters around the way Insigne left the club, with some claiming president Aurelio De Laurentiis's refusal to meet the player's contract requirements resulted in his exit.

Insigne bears no ill-feeling towards the Serie A outfit, however, and says he will remain a fan from afar.

“I’m sorry that I, Mertens, Koulibaly and also Ghoulam left together. So sorry because we have all given so much to Napoli and there is sadness, but life is like that," he said.

“Definitely all three of us will always remain attached to Napoli and we will always cheer for Napoli.

“To those who criticise me for leaving Serie A at just 31 years old, I have nothing to say because I am happy with the decision I made and I am moving on.”

Asked about Napoli's prospects this season, Insigne added: “I can’t wait for the start of the Italian season so I can follow Napoli, because I am a huge Napoli fan and I have already arranged everything to see the matches.

“And as I wished my teammates, whom I spoke to time to time through calls and messages, that I hope they win the title and I would be very happy if they did.

“Honestly, seeing the transfer market of all the teams, I hope it will be a great season. I can’t wait for it to start and so I can enjoy Serie A from afar and see great football.”