'We have to understand the culture of our football and previous successes' - Inside the mind of the Godfather of Malaysian football Ong Kim Swee (exclusive)

The Football Association of Malaysia's new technical director is determined to guide the nation to new successes across the board

He has led Malaysia to a gold medal at the Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), took them to the quarter-final stage of the AFC Under-23 Championship and handed a Son Heung-min led South Korea a humbling at the Asian Games.

Now, Ong Kim Swee enters the next stage of his career progression by assuming the Technical Director position at Football Association of Malaysia (FAM).

From handling 20 to 25 players within a squad looking at the next game or the next tournament, Kim Swee’s focus now is on much bigger picture - the overall development of the game in the country from all aspects, covering not only the players, but the coaches as well. And not only field football, but futsal, women’s football and beach football, too.

More teams

A coaching career that has spanned 16 years from Melaka to Harimau Muda, right to Malaysia Under-23 and the full senior national team, Kim Swee will be using every bit of experience and knowledge gained during that period to ensure that he will be able to justify the faith that FAM has put in him by entrusting him to be the successor of the outgoing Peter de Roo.

“It’s one of the top positions, especially with member associations or countries. When I started my coaching career, my aim was to be the national team coach, that is my first aim, my first objective,” enthused Kim Swee during an exclusive interview with Goal.

“But after achieving that and still being in the system, after that of course I’m thinking to be the technical director. But it’s a totally different scenario as a head coach than as a technical director, where it is a bigger task. Where it’s not only about football or field football but involves a lot of things like management or man-management.

“Luckily when I was involved with the team, I had to push those professionals and you can even say some of them are millionaires - with that kind of experience, I hope with these management skills, we can improve not only in field football but also futsal, women’s football and beach football. Now I have to learn about those things as well because while the objective is the same, the process is different.”

The wider public will be more familiar with what a technical director does for a football club like what Alistair Edwards does for Johor Darul Ta’zim, which encompasses everything from the lowest age group present at the club all the way up to the highest elite team.

For a national technical director, the job description is pretty much the same but on a much wider scale and with a lot of departments to go through because the work involves getting the state football associations and other affiliates to buy into the ideas and the implementation of those said ideas.

“As a club technical director, you’re only looking after your club, where you have a club roadmap with the system that you want. But as the national technical director, it’s not only about football development but it also consists of all the affiliates like the states where we need to look at, where we want them to implement the same system as the national body.

“It’s not going to be easy. Some of the states don’t even have leagues. Now, if I were to implement every club or state FA to have a youth department, they must have a beach football department - I think it’s going to take a little bit of time.

“But what we are trying to do as the national body is to make sure every affiliate understands how it works not only because we want the system to be there, but our main agenda is to develop the base, not only the players but the coaches too. The development of the players and coaches is very important. At the club, you only develop what you have but on the national front, you develop everything. It’s two different kinds of jobs.”

It are those intangible qualities and experiences that Kim Swee has picked up over the years in liaising with various teams to get the players for the national team, working with different sets of coaches alongside him and dealing with the administrative side of the job which he will rely on going forward.

Field football will be where the big focus is internally and externally, but the role will now require him to familiarise himself with other disciplines that fall within the FAM umbrella as well and ensure that those like futsal, women’s football and beach football receive the required attention.

“Most important is that we must understand the culture. It’s the same when coaching a team, you must know the culture and history of the team. And when I come to take this post, I must know the culture of how to manage people, how to talk to people to come out with ideas. It’s the same thing but in different perspectives.

“Like when I coach a football team, I have to make sure everyone has the same idea and only then will I start working with my defenders. How to work with my back four or back three. When they understand things very well, then I move on to the other department, my midfielders. How to work related to the defenders and the same thing with the strikers.

“So once everybody knows their responsibility and the concept we want to do, then after I will come with a topic - defending as a unit or attacking as a unit. So after touching every department and making sure everyone understands the strategy that you want, then you combine them.

“Same thing with the technical director where there are a lot of departments to touch on. You can’t judge in one, two or even three years because every department is different and has their own difficulties. For example, for beach football. Can I tell all the departments to have beach football and I have a beach football team for full time?

“They can’t. It’s about how we generate knowledge to the affiliates and how the fans perceive it. I have to touch on youth, I have to touch on coach education. I got to tell them this is what we want to do then combine it. At the end of the day, we work together. It’s about teamwork and not about me alone, everybody is very important. Everybody must understand what we are doing and work together on a much bigger scope.”

On 9 July 2019, FAM and De Roo embarked on an ambitious project called the ‘The Malaysian Way’ which looks to imbue a footballing DNA of a 4-3-3 system as the perfect formation for Malaysian football, which stresses on the importance of playing proactive, effective possession-based football with players learning to make right independent decisions at all times.

It is a methodology that is divided into the four stages of development from Discovery Stage (5-8 years) to Skills Development Stage (9-12 years), to Game Development Stage (13-16 years) and Performance Stage (above 17 years), which formed one of the pillars in the F:30 plan introduced by FAM a few months prior to that.

Kim Swee is still committed to ensuring that the DNA is not casted aside after De Roo’s departure but puts a different spin on the structure and more importantly does not want any development to be stunted by the rigidity of the program, preferring to see expressive ways of understanding the same concept.

“DNA is a very subjective thing if you ask me. DNA we know we must implement, that must be in our blood. If you are my brother, I can’t change that fact. That means every state, every affiliate has to do it. But now, we are not blood brothers but we can still use the word DNA.

“DNA is considered something very strong, for me I prefer to use the word philosophy which is still the same thing. If my philosophy is to build up from the goalkeeper, it means everybody has to play that way but does that mean you have to play 4-4-2, 3-5-2, 3-4-3 or 4-3-3, then only you can play?

“The philosophy is the same but you choose whatever you wanna play. But of course as a governing body, we want to develop the system that the national team and the majority of the clubs are playing. So that when the players come to the national team, they can adapt naturally. The system is just a number that can change during a game or even during specific passages of play in the game but the philosophy doesn’t change.

“Every country can have their three-year plans, five-year plan, 10-year plan or even longer. Does that mean in the eighth year, they stick exactly to what they thought in the beginning? No! That’s not the way it works because football is a sport that keeps on evolving.

“We have to continually adapt and keep up with the trend of the game. Number two, the culture of our football that we must understand. In the sense of why we had success previously, what was the mentality of our players, we have to improve that first.”

A youth coaching course organised by Asian Football Confederation (AFC) back in the year 2000 captured the attention of Kim Swee, who sees the value of such a program. A program which he wants to develop and redesign for Malaysia that will form a big portion of his plans for the future.

It is no surprise given his background that the development of coaches will be one of his key indicators in the new role and that a special program will be created for this purpose to ensure that Malaysia have a bigger pool of quality youth players that has an enhanced opportunity of making it to the professional level.

A plan that has already been put in motion by the recruitment of Lim Kim Chon who is FAM’s head of coaching education who has the qualifications to run coaching course from refreshers all the way up to the Pro license, which can be done internally without needing FAM to cough up money to get external coach educators to perform those courses.

“Development of coaches, simple. If you have good coaches, you have good players. Everybody wants to have license, and all due respect to those who want to be coaches, but to identify talent and to groom talent, you need special coaches who are really committed. How can we create that and how can we identify that?

“It will be about the coaching syllabus. On top of that, I want to implement a youth-coaching license where specifically for youth coaches covering from a very young age to 21. The methodology of coaching young players for them to progress must be the right one. If we keep on looking at a 30-year-old syllabus, we are nowhere.

“Yes, the syllabus has been recently updated but the specific youth license is something different and not in there now. Where there are specific things to do for the age categories of 12, 15, 17 and 19. This is the most important one.

“When I was the coach at Bukit Jalil, I had 20 players under me. We are not in the army where they will do whatever I say. Every single player has a different kind of mentality and different upbringing so I need to understand them. I stayed with the team at Bukit Jalil and every single day, I was with them.

“So I can see their character. Some players can accept being scolded and they respond but certain players can’t play after that. Those are things to learn and the only way is to spend time with them, observe them and how they learn.

“So it covers every part. For example, Irfan (Fazail) was my captain for a very long time and I explained to him that the tone and message delivery has to be different for certain players. So when it comes to youth coaching, I want to teach the coaches what the important rules for youth coaches are.”

It is a two-year contract which FAM has given Kim Swee for this technical director role, subject to extension provided both parties can come to an agreement before the end of 2022 but it’s nigh impossible for any tangible results to be seen after only 24 months.

A fact that the man himself is quite aware of and the judgement at the end of the current contract can only be made on the progress and things which he will set in motion over the course of the next two year, Kim Swee is incredibly pragmatic is what he can achieve in that period.

Yet for someone who has spent such a long time on the pitch, he is not adverse to reverting back to holding a whistle and arguing with the referees on the touchline once again. Perhaps that opportunity may come in the future but for now, Kim Swee has his heart firmly set in masterminding the next revolution of Malaysian football.

‘You can’t judge a technical director in two or three years time. Five years is perhaps the first indicator. Even with this two-year contract, I will draft a plan for the short-term and long-term. It’s up to the next technical director, if he thinks that my plan is good enough, he continues. If he wants to adapt to the new trends in football, go ahead. But if he wants to completely change, that’s up to him as well.

“When I’m talking about doing this and doing that, it will ultimately involve money. I can understand that with this pandemic issue, every club and every member association has difficulties. But I will try to juggle with it and see where the priority is.

Article continues below

“Let’s say I only have a budget for youth and B license, I will see which is the best one from the two or even combining it. So I have to work in that way. I cannot force FAM and say ask for RM10 million to run these things. But of course I have a decent budget to work with all that.

“You will never know in football. One day you’ll be here, one day you’ll be somewhere else. When I’m given this job as a director, my priority is to fulfil this trust and task that are given to me. After my contract ends, let’s see how it goes.

“Along the way, let’s see how it goes. If both parties are happy with the way things are, I don’t see why the partnership has to be broken. But of course, if a bigger opportunity comes along, then I will have to seriously consider my options.”