Injury blow for Aston Villa as Elmohamady limps off against Arsenal

The Egypt international saw his night come to a premature end following a knock suffered against the Gunners at Villa Park

’s Ahmed Elmohamady limped out of Tuesday’s Premier League match against after suffering an injury.

10 minutes into the encounter, the international went down with a muscle injury after pulling up without any contact – with medics attending to him.

However, he did not return to the field after the water break as Dean Smith replaced the 32-year-old with Frederic Guilbert.

Nevertheless, the setback did not hinder the Claret and Blue Army from taking the lead through Mahmoud Ibrahim ‘Trezeguet’ in the 27th minute.

Conor Hourihane's corner kick drifted unconstrained towards the back post where Trezeguet was on hand to firmly thump a volley past goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.