Injury worry for Arsenal! Knee problem forces Gabriel Jesus to miss Monaco friendly 10 days before Premier League opener

- Jesus out of friendly against Monaco
- Striker struggling with knee injury
- Will be assessed before next game
WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners confirmed the attacker's absence ahead of Wednesday's tie, explaining that he is out "due to a knee issue and will be assessed."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 26-year-old's knee troubles will cause some concern for the north London club as it comes just 10 days before the start of the new Premier League season. Jesus missed a big chunk of last season because of a knee problem he sustained during the World Cup, keeping him out of action from December until March.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? After the Monaco clash, Mikel Arteta's team will face Manchcester City in the Community Shield on August 6.