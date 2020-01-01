Ferran Corominas does not feel 'valued' at FC Goa

The forward who spent more than 10 years in Spain has opened up about his offers for the upcoming season...

Ferran Corominas' future at in the (ISL) is anybody's guess.

The Spaniard has been one of the most consistent goalscorers for the Goan side and one of the best to have played in in the last three seasons after two Golden Boot awards. He is also the reigning all-time top scorer in the ISL with 48 goals from 57 outings.

He has been an integral part of the team which has now qualified for the AFC group stage after topping the league stage of the 2019-20 ISL.

"The Asian championship is a good tournament to play but for me the important thing is that they value me for my performance. This year FC Goa, with the offer it has made, hasn’t valued me for the performance I have had," the 37-year-old expressed to Goal.

However, given the Coronavirus pandemic situation cutting down on clubs' budgets for the upcoming season, the striker has revealed that no other ISL side has made him an offer yet.

"For the following season, the future is not clear. I am a free player without a contract and I am listening to proposals. But with the Covid-19 problem, it doesn't help. In , only FC Goa has made me an offer. I have received a proposal from other countries, but at the moment I haven’t decided anything," he said.

So far, among the foreign players, FC Goa has managed to extend the services of Edu Bedia for the next two seasons while Hugo Boumous currently has his contract running till 2022 after the Frenchman had become the first foreigner to sign a three-year contract in the ISL.

"I think my three seasons on a personal level have been excellent with very good statistics and contributing a lot to the team. FC Goa is changing a lot, in terms of players and coaches," said Corominas.

FC Goa have roped in Juan Ferrando as the head coach with the club facing departures of key personnel such as Ahmed Jahouh, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai and Jackichand Singh while Carlos Pena has announced his retirement.

Till date, the Gaurs have announced the signings of Redeem Tlang from , Sanson Pereira from Salgaocar FC and the promotion of developmental side captain Leader D'Cunha to the first team. They have also announced the capture of Makan Chothe from Punjab FC.