AIFF President Praful Patel waiting for I-League clubs' response after crucial meeting

Praful Patel heard all the grievances of the I-League clubs and offered a few suggestions to them....

The president of the All Football Federation (AIFF) Praful Patel met the representatives of clubs on Wednesday in New Delhi to discuss the future of the country's premier league.

Patel provided several suggestions to the clubs and said that he will now wait for their response.

On his meeting with the I-League clubs, Patel said, "I made the suggestions to the I-League clubs today, I heard their problems too. Now they have to respond to my suggestions at the earliest. If they come ahead with some positivity then I will also move forward. I think overall it was a very positive meeting."

When asked if the (ISL) and the I-League will continue to run simultaneously, the AIFF president said, "The schedule will be of six-seven months so the leagues will run parallel. The timing of games can always be changed. The I-League had some issues with the broadcast and matches being played early last season. All that can be resolved. I told them that we will try to resolve those issues."

Praful Patel has also asked for a three-year window to sort all the issues that exist in Indian football at the moment. He said, "There has been a lot of changes in the past few years. But as I said there have been some historical issues. Now in ISL also there are some contractual obligations with the clubs. They have completed five years.

"If there is a little bit of time then it is easier to find a solution. Their contractual obligations also cannot be ignored. In the next three years, a more structured solution can be found which will be more or less acceptable to all the stakeholders."