How many goals has Sunil Chhetri scored against Bangladesh?

Sunil Chhetri netted a brace as India beat Bangladesh 2-0 in a 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup joint qualifier on Monday at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

This was the fifth time the ace Indian forward faced the Bangla Tigers in his illustrious and long international career.

Chhetri, India’s all-time highest goalscorer with 74 international goals has faced now scored five goals against Bangladesh in five meetings.

The last time, the talismanic striker was on target for the Blue Tigers against Bangladesh was back in 2014 in an international friendly in Goa where he scored a brace in a 2-2 draw.

The previous encounter between India and Bangladesh was in 2019 in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. The match ended in a 1-1 draw at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

All Sunil Chhetri goals and matches against Bangladesh

Date Competition Venue Score Goals September 3, 2013 SAFF Championship Kathmandu Bangladesh 1-1 India 1 March 5, 2014 International friendly Goa Bangladesh 2-2 India 2 June 7, 2022 2022 World Cup Qualifiers Doha Bangladesh 0-2 India 2 August 20, 2007 Nehru Cup New Delhi India 1-0 Bangladesh 0 October 15, 2019 2022 World Cup Qualifiers Kolkata India 1-1 Bangladesh 0

How are India doing in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers?

India started their World Cup qualification run with a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Oman at home, followed by a historic goalless draw against Asian champions Qatar in Doha. In their third and fourth matches, the Blue Tigers managed 1-1 draws against both Bangladesh and Afghanistan and then they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Oman away from home.

They resumed their campaign losing 0-1 Qatar on June 3 and have now beaten Bangladesh 2-0 in their seventh match of the group stage. In their final match, the Blue Tigers take on Afghanistan on June 15. All the matches of India's group are hosted by Qatar.

What happens if India finish fourth or fifth?

If India finish fourth then also they can qualify for the Asian Cup qualifying third round if they finish amongst the four best fourth-placed teams across all groups. The remaining four fourth-placed teams will advance to the Asian Cup qualifying play-off round.

If India finish fifth in the table, then they will have to participate in the Asian Cup Qualifying play-off round.

