India vs Nepal: How many matches have the Blues Tigers won against Nepal?

The Indian national team are all set to play two international friendly matches in the first week of September against neighbours Nepal at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal.

The Blue Tigers under the tutelage of head coach Igor Stimac are currently in Kolkata for a 15-day camp after which they will travel to Nepal. On the first day of their camp, the Indian team took on IFA XI in an exhibition game which they won 1-0.

India and Nepal have met each other on 19 occasions in the past out of which India have won 13 matches, Nepal have won two and four times the matches have ended in a tie. India have scored 33 goals and conceded nine.

The last time these two sides met was on June 6, 2017, at the Mumbai Football Arena where the Blues Tigers emerged victorious thanks to goals from Sandesh Jhingan and Jeje Lalpekhlua.

The last time, The Gorkhalis hosted India was on March 17, 2015, in the second leg of the 2018 World Cup qualifying play-offs. The match ended in a goalless draw.

Sunil Chhetri is the highest Indian goalscorer against Nepal with five goals in eight international matches followed by IM Vijayan and Carlton Chapman who have scored three goals each.

Here, we take a look at India's head-to-head record against Nepal in international matches.

How many times have India beaten Nepal in international football?