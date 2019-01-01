India on the lookout of a Technical Director

The Indian FA are to begin their search for a Technical Director…

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) are expected to kick-start their search for a Technical Director.

The Federation is expected put up an advertisement later this month and invite suitable profiles.

It must be noted that after the exit of Australian Scott O’Donnell, Savio Madeira has been filling in the role as an interim Technical Director for close to two years. Madeira took over from O'Donnell in 2017.

O'Donnell, on the other hand, had succeeded Robert Haan in 2015.

Madeira is now expected to continue in his role as head of coaching education.

“We are looking for a Technical Director and an advertisement for the same would go up soon,” informed Kushal Das, the General Secretary of the AIFF.

Article continues below

It will be interesting to see how the new Technical Director works in tandem with the new national team coach who will be named in due course.

After the Asian Cup campaign, it is imperative that India builds on the positive showing and produce more talents. As such, the role of the Technical Director will be key.