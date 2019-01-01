Guwahati and Kolkata to host world cup qualifiers against Oman and Bangladesh respectively

The Blue Tigers will be up against Oman in their first match of the world cup qualifiers...

Guwahati and Kolkata are the likely venues to host the first two home matches of the Indian team in the World Cup qualifiers against Oman and Bangladesh respectively, Goal can confirm.

In a draw held in at the AFC headquarters on July 17, it was revealed that have been placed in Group E along with , Oman, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Stimac's men will start their campaign against Oman on September 5 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

have won only against once against Oman, drawn twice and have lost on four other occassions. The two sides last met each other in December 2018, when they settled for a 0-0 draw.

After facing a tricky away trip to , India will once again get the opportunity to make the most of home advantage when they will lock horns against Bangladesh in Kolkata. After a hiatus of several years, the senior India national team will once again set foot at the Saltlake Stadium. India last played in Kolkata on November 16, 2011 in a friendly match against Malaysia when they won 3-2.

Since Qatar are the host nation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, they gain automatic qualification and will not participate in the third round. Hence, if India finish second behind Qatar in Group E and also remain amongst the best five runners-up, they will advance to round three of the qualifiers.