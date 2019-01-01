India international calendar 2019: Upcoming fixtures for men's, women's and age-group teams
The year 2019 will bring many challenges to all of India's national teams across both men's and women's category and age-groups brackets.
The senior men's team participated in the 2019 Asian Cup in UAE in January. The Blue Tigers were knocked out in the first round itself, which led to the departure of head coach Stephen Constantine, who also filled in a similar role for the U23 side.
While the governing body for the game in the country, the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) continues to search the next manager for the seniors, Derrick Pereira has been installed as the head coach of the U23 side.
The joint qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup begins in September for India. It is also a big year for the Indian Eves who eye progression into the third round of 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers.
Goal takes a look at the matches the India teams play in 2019:
January
MEN'S SENIOR TEAM:
Asian Cup 2019 Group Stage: 6 January: Thailand 1-4 India
Asian Cup 2019 Group Stage: 10 January: India 0-2 UAE
Asian Cup 2019 Group Stage: 14 January: India 0-1 Bahrain
WOMEN'S SENIOR TEAM:
Friendly: 21 January: Hong Kong 2-5 India
Friendly: 23 January: Hong Kong 0-1 India
Friendly: 27 January: Indonesia 0-3 India
Friendly: 30 January: Indonesia 0-2 India
MEN'S U16 TEAM:
Tri-Nation Series: 8 January: UAE U16 3-3 India U16
Tri-Nation Series: 12 January: India U16 0-4 Saudia Arabia U16
Friendly: 15 January: UAE U16 2-0 India U16
Friendly: 19 January: India U16 2-1 Shabab Al-Ahli U16
Friendly: 21 January: India U16 5-1 Al-Wasl U16
February
WOMEN'S SENIOR TEAM:
AIFF Gold Cup: 9 February: India 1-0 Iran
AIFF Gold Cup: 11 February: India 1-2 Nepal
AIFF Gold Cup: 13 February: India v Myanmar
March
MEN'S SENIOR TEAM:
FIFA International Friendly Window: 18 March - 26 March
WOMEN'S SENIOR TEAM:
SAFF Women's Championship 2019 Group Stage: 13 March: India v Maldives
SAFF Women's Championship 2019 Group Stage: 17 March: Sri Lanka v India
SAFF Women's Championship 2019 Semi-Final: 20 March
SAFF Women's Championship 2019 Final: 22 March
MEN'S U23 TEAM:
Friendly: TBA: Qatar U23 v India U23
2020 AFC U23 Championship Qualification Group F: 22 March: Tajikistan U23 v India U23
2020 AFC U23 Championship Qualification Group F: 24 March: Uzbekistan U23 v India U23
2020 AFC U23 Championship Qualification Group F: 26 March: India U23 v Pakistan U23
April
WOMEN'S SENIOR TEAM:
2020 AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers second round: 1 April - 9 April: Group A in Myanmar
TBA: Myanmar v India
TBA: Indonesia v India
TBA: Nepal v India
May
N/A
June
MEN'S SENIOR TEAM:
FIFA International Friendly Window: 3 June - 11 June
WOMEN'S SENIOR TEAM:
FIFA International Friendly Window: 10 June - 18 June
July
N/A
August
WOMEN'S SENIOR TEAM:
FIFA International Friendly Window: 26 August - 3 September
September
MEN'S SENIOR TEAM:
FIFA International Friendly Window/World Cup-Asian Cup Joint Qualifiers: 2 September - 10 September
WOMEN'S SENIOR TEAM:
FIFA International Friendly Window: 30 September - 8 October
October
MEN'S SENIOR TEAM:
FIFA International Friendly Window/World Cup-Asian Cup Joint Qualifiers: 7 October - 15 October
November
MEN'S SENIOR TEAM:
FIFA International Friendly Window/World Cup-Asian Cup Joint Qualifiers: 11 November - 19 November
WOMEN'S SENIOR TEAM:
FIFA International Friendly Window: 4 November - 12 November
December
N/A