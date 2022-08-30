Inaki Williams' astounding 236-match La Liga appearance streak in danger after ankle injury

Athletic Club forward Inaki Williams suffered a sprained ankle ligament and might now end his La Liga record streak for consecutive appearances.

  • Williams left in the 54th minute against Cadiz
  • Striker hasn't missed match since 2016
  • Shattered previous record of 202 straight appearances

WHAT HAPPENED? Williams is in danger of missing his first match since April 20, 2016. He surpassed previous record-holder Juanan Larranaga last October and has extended his incredible mark to 236 games in a row.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While he is expected to undergo further evaluations, it would be a miraculous turnaround to be able to participate in Sunday's match against Espanyol.

WHAT NEXT FOR WILLIAMS? Athletic Club announced he will "undergo further evaluations and his progress will be monitored over the coming days".

