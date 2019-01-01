In-form Andre Ayew gets compliment from Swansea teammate

The Ghanaian's contribution to the Jack Army's quest for Premier League promotion has not gone unnoticed

midfielder Bersant Celina has touted attacker Andre Ayew as an "important" figure in their Championship campaign.

Ayew is enjoying a purple patch of form, having scored five times in his last four appearances, including Saturday's 3-1 away loss to .

He has netted nine times in the league so far this season and on 11 occasions in all competitions.

“He [Ayew] is such an important player for us. He’s been scoring so many important goals and fits into the way we want to play,” said Celina, as reported by his club's official website.

“It feels so good to have him in the team; he can do everything.

“He speaks to me a lot and tries to help me, he sets a really good example for everyone as a professional.

“He is doing so much for us as a team, and we need to make sure we help him more because you see what he brings to the team.”

Article continues below

Ayew is three goals away from equalling his best goal haul in a league season which came in the 2015-16 term, his first stint with Swansea.

Media reports say the 30-year-old's good form could lead to a move from the English second tier to an elite division league in January.

The Jack Army, placed eighth on the standings, host Barnsley in their next game on Sunday.

