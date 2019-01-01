'I'm not going to the f*cking White House' – Megan Rapinoe remains defiant on national anthem stance

The USWNT progressed to the quarter-finals on Monday and are in with a chance of retaining the trophy, but the forward is dedicated to her protests

Megan Rapinoe has claimed she is “not going to the f*cking White House" if the United States win the Women's World Cup.

Defending champions USA face hosts in the World Cup quarter-finals in Paris on Friday after defeating 2-1 in the round of 16 on Monday.

Asked if a visit to the White House would be on the cards should USA retain their title, star Rapinoe told Eight by Eight: "I'm not going to the f*cking White House.

"No. I'm not going to the White House. We're not going to be invited."

Rapinoe was inspired by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's protest bringing attention to police brutality and racial inequality.

The 33-year-old became the first white athlete to kneel during the national anthem before a sporting event in 2016.

Rapinoe continues to protest the national anthem in her own way at the World Cup by standing in silence while other members of the national team place their hands over their hearts and sing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner.’

United States president Donald Trump responded to her actions on Tuesday, telling The Hill when asked if Rapinoe should protest during the national anthem: “No. I don't think so.”

Trump went on to say he loves watching women's soccer, adding: "They're really talented.”

The US president has been highly critical of athletes who decide to protest during the national anthem however, describing it as a “a total disrespect of our heritage” in 2017.

Rapinoe's Eight by Eight interview also touched on the expectations that drive the team to chase another world title.

USA had their toughest match of the World Cup on Monday when Spain scored the first goal of the tournament against the reigning champions.

Rapinoe scored USA's only goals in that match as the international powerhouse prevailed 2-1 to keep their hopes of retaining the trophy alive.

"We have a great burden of expectation, but I think that also brings out the best in you and we just except to win every single game," she said.

"So if we're down two-nil with 10 minutes left, we expect to win that game. We've been in those situations before and it's just sort of ingrained in us."