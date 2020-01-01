I'm not crazy enough to be a coach - Ex-Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns striker Mphela

The retired Amakhosi and Masandawana hitman gives reasons on why he can’t take up a managerial post

Former Bafana Bafana striker Katlego Mphela explains why he cannot pursue a coaching career, saying his personality doesn’t suit the job.

‘Killer’ is of the view coaches must be crazy and eccentric, and that he doesn’t possess such qualities and that not all retired professionals can be successful coaches in their retirement.

On the other hand, the retired and hitman has called for Premier Soccer League ( ) clubs to look at hiring former strikers to focus on finishing.

“To be honest, I don’t have the personality to take up coaching,” said Mphela as quoted by Daily Sun.

“We must remember that not every soccer player has the characteristics of being a coach. Coaching is a nice fall back option after retiring because you continue doing what you always wanted to do. But it’s not easy.

“You need to be a little crazy and be eccentric. I don’t know if I can do that.”

The 2010 Fifa World Cup campaigner also shares an update on his current occupation after hanging up his scoring boots at the age of 35 in 2019.

“I am working with some of my buddies who are running academies to assist them. I am enjoying working particularly with strikers,” he added.

“Maybe our clubs can start embracing that idea because we do not have specific striker coaches in the country I do not have any regrets.

“But a lot of things have changed. I have to do everything myself. There are no agents anymore to do all the stuff for you. I organize everything and I am adjusting.”

The former PSL winner with the Glamour Boys and SuperSport United is still rated as one of ’s top finishers where he netted 62 goals, provided 14 assists out of 191 official matches in his career.

His statistics include stints in French Ligue1 and 2 where he played for Stade and RC as well as in the Caf with Masandawana.

Apart from winning the league title, the Brits-born legend has an MTN8 gold medal with the Naturena-based side plus he has found the back of the net for Bafana Bafana on 23 occasions from 53 international matches.