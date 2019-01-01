'I'm happy he likes me' - Moura hails 'champion' Mourinho for giving him another chance to shine at Spurs

The Brazilian was full of praise for his new manager after Tottenham's thrilling home victory over Olympiacos in the Champions League

Lucas Moura has hailed Jose Mourinho as a "champion" and expressed his happiness after being granted the opportunity to start two successive matches in an attacking set-up.

Moura contributed one assist during Tottenham's 4-2 win over Olympiacos on Tuesday night, which booked their place in the knockout stages.

Spurs found themselves 2-0 down after 20 minutes in front of their own fans, but staged a stunning fightback to secure second spot behind in Group B.

A Harry Kane brace and goals from Dele Alli and Serge Aurier gave Mourinho his second win at the helm, three days after a 3-2 Premier League triumph over West Ham at the London Stadium.

Moura scored against the Hammers and was just as effective against Greek opposition in Europe, having been switched out onto the right-hand side of 's attack.

The 27-year-old was primarily deployed as a No.9 under Mauricio Pochettino and is happy to be playing in a more natural position now that Mourinho is in charge.

“I am happy he likes me and he said it, it is very important to me to have this confidence from the coach and I hope to help him, help the team,” Moura said post-match.

“I will always give my best and I am happy for the opportunity he has given me. I think everyone knows him. I don’t need to speak about him because he is a winner, a champion.

“He has a lot of trophies and I am sure he has much to bring for us and to add to our team, our club.

“Every player wants to play, it doesn’t matter the position. But everyone knows I am not a No.9, it is not my best position.

“When Pochettino put me there I always gave my best because for me the most important thing is the team but each coach has one opinion, a different mind.

“Now I feel very good in this position (as a wide player). I always played in this position, I feel good and I am happy.”

Mourinho tried to sign Moura while he was at , having been impressed by his performances in with Sao Paulo.

The mercurial winger ended up joining instead, but is now ready to embrace the Portuguese tactician's unique philosophy in north London.

“Yeah, it is true when I was at Sao Paulo I had a conversation with him, not me but my agent and parents,” Moura revealed.

“In the last moment PSG went in and I decided to go to Paris.

“I have never worked with him. I am getting to know him now but, in the beginning, it is very, very good, everyone is happy, everyone is optimistic and step by step we are getting to know him and putting his philosophy [in to practice].

“I am happy to win two games, let’s keep working and look forward.

“Everyone is optimistic with him and we believe in his job.

“I think it is too early to speak about change but I think you can see a few changes he has made about positions, some players.

“Step by step we put his philosophy [in to practice], his way to play and I think he has a lot of things to bring to our team.”

Spurs will be back in Premier League action on Saturday when they play host to Bournemouth, before Mourinho returns to Old Trafford with his new squad to face four days later.