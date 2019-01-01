'I'll show all of you!' - Solskjaer claims Alexis will 'love it' if Arsenal fans turn on him

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Alexis Sanchez will relish facing Arsenal in the FA Cup, insisting that he'll be determined to silence the crowd should they give him stick in Friday's game at Emirates Stadium.

The Red Devils have been paired with Unai Emery's side in the fourth round of the competition, with Alexis due to face the Gunners at their home ground for the first time since joining United.

Indeed, in the last meeting between the two at Emirates Stadium, Alexis featured for Arsenal in the 3-1 defeat, with David de Gea pulling off a number of miraculous saves to deny the hosts.

Alexis has failed to find the sort of form that convinced United to take him to Old Trafford in a swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan back in January 2018, with the 30-year-old having scored just four goals in all competitions.

He has, however, been struggling with injury over the last couple of months and has made just one start since November as he featured in the FA Cup third-round win over Reading.

Confirming that the Chilean will play against his former side, Solskjaer backed Alexis to silence the Arsenal support, with the fans likely to give him stick following his decision to leave the Gunners in favour of their Premier League rivals.

The Norwegian told reporters: "He’ll be involved. I think he’ll love it if the crowd turn against him.

"As a player, pride kicks in and you think: 'I'll show all of you'."

More to follow...