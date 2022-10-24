'I'll be back soon' - Zidane hints he is set to make his long-awaited return to management

Zinedine Zidane has dropped a massive hint that he will be returning to coaching imminently as speculation mounts over his future.

Zidane said he will be back 'soon'

No indication where he will manage

Last managed Real Madrid in 2021

WHAT HAPPENED? Much has been made of the next time we might see Zidane in the dugout, and we may not have long to wait for an answer. He last managed Real Madrid, leaving the role in 2021, and he has suggested it won't be long before we see him dishing out tactics on the touchline again.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to RMC Sport at the Grevin Museum in Paris, Zidane cheekily dropped a hint he wasn't far away from stepping back into management. He said: “I will be back soon. Wait, wait a little bit. Soon, soon. I'm not far from coaching again.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zidane won an unbelievable three Champions League titles in a row with Real Madrid in what was a dominant era in Europe for the Spanish giants. He returned for a second spell with the club and while he didn't lift European silverware, he still won a league title.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZIDANE? The rather cryptic message leaves much to be desired. Could he be about to take over a club side? Perhaps his former team Juventus? Or will he take a leap into international management, with Didier Deschamps' contract set to expire with France? Only time will tell.