Ikpeba advises Lukaku to remain with Inter Milan amid Chelsea link

The Nigeria international has urged the 28-year-old to continue his development at San Siro despite reports linking him to the Blues

Former Monaco forward Victor Ikpeba has urged Romelu Lukaku not to leave Inter Milan in the summer and return to Premier League side Chelsea.

The Belgian attacker has been heavily linked with a potential return to the Blues following his spectacular performances in the 2020-21 season.

The forward bagged 35 goals and provided 11 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions to help the Black and Blues win the Serie A title after a 10-year wait.

Lukaku played for Chelsea for three years after joining the side from Belgian club Anderlecht in 2011 and after manager Antonio Conte left the club, it is believed the forward could be interested in leaving Inter.

Ikpeba has urged Lukaku to remain with the Serie A champions, as leaving Inter could pose a challenge to the attacker.

"I have my reservations, Lukaku has done well with Inter Milan, why not stick with Inter Milan, he's getting used to Italian football," Ikpeba said on SuperSport Monday Night Football.

"Coming back to Chelsea we all know how strikers do labour to score goals in Chelsea, especially the manner they play.

"If he doesn't get the ball often, the crosses, I am worried about Lukaku returning if he comes back to Chelsea.

"Is he coming because of money? Sometimes we have to look at those areas.

"He has been outstanding since he left Manchester United to Inter Milan, they just won the Serie A which is great for him and he just lost his manager, Conte who has left the club.

"There's a lot of speculation but if he really wants to do what players want to do, go out there and be successful with another club, why not? But it's going to be a massive challenge for Lukaku."

Ikpeba featured for a number of top European clubs, including Monaco and Borussia Dortmund, among others, before his retirement.

He had 31 caps for the Nigeria national team and was part of the Super Eagles team that won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations.